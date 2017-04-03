WBJEE 2017: Admit Card To Be Available From 10 April At Wbjeeb.nic.in

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT WBJEE 2017 Admit Card to be released on 10 April New Delhi: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release admit cards for the WBJEE 2017 from 10 April. Candidates who have applied for the common entrance examination can download the admit card at the official website of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination will be conducted by the Board for granting admission to different degree level courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.



Along with the admit card update, the Board has also released the list of all those applicants for which admit cards have not been generated. The list includes those candidates who did not upload scanned images of their photograph/ signature/ thumb impression as mentioned in the information bulletin.



How to download WBJEE 2017 admit card? Candidates should download the admit card at the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in

Admit card will be available on the above mentioned date from 2.00 pm onwards

Candidates shall have to login using application number, password and date of birth

Download the admit card

Save it

Take a printout Candidates must go through the important instructions for the exam properly before applying.



Click here for more



West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release admit cards for the WBJEE 2017 from 10 April. Candidates who have applied for the common entrance examination can download the admit card at the official website of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination will be conducted by the Board for granting admission to different degree level courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.Along with the admit card update, the Board has also released the list of all those applicants for which admit cards have not been generated. The list includes those candidates who did not upload scanned images of their photograph/ signature/ thumb impression as mentioned in the information bulletin.Candidates must go through the important instructions for the exam properly before applying.Click here for more Education News