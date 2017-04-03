WBJEE 2017: Admit Card To Be Available From 10 April At Wbjeeb.nic.in

Along with the admit card update, the Board has also released the list of all those applicants for which admit cards have not been generated. The list includes those candidates who did not upload scanned images of their photograph/ signature/ thumb impression as mentioned in the information bulletin.
How to download WBJEE 2017 admit card?
- Candidates should download the admit card at the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in
- Admit card will be available on the above mentioned date from 2.00 pm onwards
- Candidates shall have to login using application number, password and date of birth
- Download the admit card
- Save it
- Take a printout
