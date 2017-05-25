WBHSE Class 12 Exam Result To Be Declared By West Bengal Board On May 30 According to a Press Release available on the official website, the result for Higher Secondary Examination (HSE or class 12) 2017 conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be declared on May 30, 2017.

After much speculation, finally the official word is out on the declaration of West Bengal state board exam for class 12 students. According to a Press Release available on the official website, the result for Higher Secondary Examination (HSE or class 12) 2017 conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be declared on May 30, 2017. The result will be announced at 10:00 am through a press conference which will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.



The High School marks sheets and other relevant documents would be available at the Distribution camp from 10:30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to the students.



The result would be available on the official result website for West Bengal state which is wbresults.nic.in and nine other third party result hosting website. Certain websites are also allowing pre-register their roll number on certain third party websites and get the result on SMS.



This year more than 8 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) 2017 which is conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. The word is also out on



