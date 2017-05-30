WBCHSE HS Result 2017: Archisman Panigrahi Topper With 99.2 % Archisman Panigrahi, a student from Hooghly has secured the first rank in WBCHSE HS class 12 examination with 99.2 per cent marks. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) declared the Higher Secondary results today, May 30.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT WBCHSE HS Result 2017: Archisman Panigrahi Top. Here is a New Delhi: Archisman Panigrahi, a student from Hooghly has secured the first rank in



The WBCHSE results available online.



WBCHSE HS Result 2017: Know the toppers



1. Archisman Panigrahi - 99.2 % f- from Hooghly

2. Mayank Mahesh - 98.4% - from Hooghly

2. Upmanyu Chakraborty - 98.4% - from West 24 Pargana

3. Subham Siunha - 97.8% - from Bankura

3. Surjit Lohar - - 97.8% - from Bankura



More than 7 lakh students appeared for the WBCHSE HS class 12 examinations out which 3.79 lakh were girls and 3.64 were boys.



WBCHSE HS Result 2017: How to check the results



Students may follow these steps to check the results: WBCHSE HS Result 2017: Here is a mark sheet screen shot of a candidate

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination-2017"

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Check your results



Result must be checked from the official website wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the results can be accessed from alternate websites like www.examresults.net. Students can also avail SMS service: Type WB12<space> Roll number and send it to 54242 or 58888 or 5676750 or 56263.



Click here for more



Roll number and send it to 54242 or 58888 or 5676750 or 56263.Click here for more Education News Archisman Panigrahi, a student from Hooghly has secured the first rank in WBCHSE HS class 12 examination with 99.2 per cent marks. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) declared the Higher Secondary results today, May 30. According to the statistics released by the WBCHSE council, 84.20 per cent students have qualified for the higher secondary examination successfully. Mayank Chattopadhyay, another student who is also from Hooghly along with Upamanyu Chakraborty from West 24 Pargana ranked second with 98.4 per cent.The WBCHSE results available online.WBCHSE HS Result 2017: Know the toppers1. Archisman Panigrahi - 99.2 % f- from Hooghly2. Mayank Mahesh - 98.4% - from Hooghly2. Upmanyu Chakraborty - 98.4% - from West 24 Pargana3. Subham Siunha - 97.8% - from Bankura3. Surjit Lohar - - 97.8% - from BankuraMore than 7 lakh students appeared for the WBCHSE HS class 12 examinations out which 3.79 lakh were girls and 3.64 were boys.Students may follow these steps to check the results:Step 1: Go to the official results website West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE), www.wbresults.nic.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on "West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination-2017"Step 3: Enter roll numberStep 4: SubmitStep 5: Check your resultsResult must be checked from the official website wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the results can be accessed from alternate websites like www.examresults.net. Students can also avail SMS service: Type WB12