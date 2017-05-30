WBCHSE HS Result 2017: Key Points Student Should Know

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or WBCHSE will announce the higher secondary (HS) result today. After being formally announced in a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, the result will be made available for students to check. Students who had appeared for the Class 12th examination shall have to wait no more as the result is just round the corner! As per the official result portal of the Board, the result will be announced at 10.30 am. West Bengal 12th result 2017 will be available at wbresults.nic.in.Result must be checked from the official website wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, result will also be hosted at other third party portals. Students can also avail SMS service: Type WB12 Roll number and send it to 54242 or 58888 or 5676750 or 56263.Website may slow down or not respond at all. This happens when multiple candidates login at the same time. Therefore students should wait with patience and retry later.Though Boards will issue official certificates in support of the result, still, students are suggested to save a copy of the result.Rechecking/ verification of marks usually start after result declaration. Students should wait in that case and apply for it, if it's required. The Board will release notification, giving details of the norms.