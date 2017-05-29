WBCHSE HS 12th Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At Wbresults.nic.in West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the result for Higher Secondary Examination (class 12) 2017 tomorrow. The results will be announced in a press conference held at Rabindra Milan Mancha.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT WBCHSE HS 12th Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At Wbresults.nic.in New Delhi: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the result for Higher Secondary Examination (class 12) 2017 tomorrow. The results will be announced in a press conference held at Rabindra Milan Mancha. The results would be announced at 10:00 am after which it will be made available on the official results website for the students. The board has also released the list of distribution camps for High School results 2017 on its website.



West Bengal board class 12th results are much awaited as it is after the declaration of the state board results that all the major colleges in the state begin the under graduate admission process.



Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on eight third party result hosting websites so as to spare the students wait which may be caused due to server failure. The results will also be available through SMS.



Students could follow the following format to get their result through SMS:



Type WB12<space> Roll number and send it to 54242 or 58888 or 5676750 or 56263.



Students can also register on www.exametc.com in advance to get their result through SMS when the result is announced.



Click here for more







