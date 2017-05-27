News Flash
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2017 Announced Online, Check It Now

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the class 10 results now.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 27, 2017 10:10 IST
WBBSE Madhyamik results announced at wbresults.nic.in

New Delhi:  West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the class 10 results now. Students who have been waiting long for the madhyamik pariksha result can now check their scores at the official result hosting portal of the Board www.wbresults.nic.in. Students shall have to use their roll number and date of birth may be for retrieving the result online. The result will help students apply for intermediate courses in different schools and colleges. WBBSE had announced the madhyamik result 2017 date two days before making it convenient for students. By declaring the exact date of the result declaration the Board not only brought an end to the anticipation but relieved students from anxiety, who often remain glued to internet for result related updates.

wbbse result 2017

Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2017 At Wbresults.nic.in


Immediately after checking the result, students should save a copy of it for reference purpose. The saved copy of the result can be used for reference only till certificates are issued by the Board.

Board may also call applications for revaluation. Students, who would wish to go for revaluation can apply only after Board issues a notification in this regard.

