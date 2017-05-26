WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow: Where To Check

Where to check WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2017?
The result will be available on the official result portal for West Bengal government: wbresults.nic.in and the WBBSE official website: wbbse.org. Apart from the official website, the result will be also available on the following 9 third party websites:
- www.exametc.com
- www.indiaresults.com
- www.knowyourresult.com
- www.examresults.net
- www.schools9.com
- result.amarujala.com
- www.indiaccess.com
- www.resultsout.com
- www.jagranjosh.com
Students who are waiting for their results can also pre-register on exametc.com to get the notification about result when it is announced.
Students can also get their result via SMS. To get your result on SMS follow the process given below:
Type: WB10<space>Roll Number and send this to 54242/ 5676750/ 58888/ 56263.