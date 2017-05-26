News Flash
Former Punjab Police top cop KPS Gill dies at 82: Press Trust of India

WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow: Where To Check

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result for Madhyamik Pariksha or class 10 state board result tomorrow. The result will be out for both Regular and External candidates and will be announced by the board's President in a press conference.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 26, 2017 15:33 IST
New Delhi:  West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result for Madhyamik Pariksha or class 10 state board result tomorrow. The result will be out for both Regular and External candidates and will be announced by the board's President in a press conference. The press conference will be held at 9:00 am. After announcement of the result in the press conference, the result will be made available on the official website for students by 10:00 am. Apart from the official website, students can also check their result from 9 third party result hosting website. 

Where to check WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2017?

The result will be available on the official result portal for West Bengal government: wbresults.nic.in and the WBBSE official website: wbbse.org. Apart from the official website, the result will be also available on the following 9 third party websites:
  • www.exametc.com
  • www.indiaresults.com
  • www.knowyourresult.com
  • www.examresults.net
  • www.schools9.com
  • result.amarujala.com
  • www.indiaccess.com
  • www.resultsout.com
  • www.jagranjosh.com

Students who are waiting for their results can also pre-register on exametc.com to get the notification about result when it is announced.

Students can also get their result via SMS. To get your result on SMS follow the process given below:
Type: WB10<space>Roll Number and send this to 54242/ 5676750/ 58888/ 56263. 





 

