WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow: Where To Check

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.knowyourresult.com

www.examresults.net

www.schools9.com

result.amarujala.com

www.indiaccess.com

www.resultsout.com

www.jagranjosh.com

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result for Madhyamik Pariksha or class 10 state board result tomorrow. The result will be out for both Regular and External candidates and will be announced by the board's President in a press conference. The press conference will be held at 9:00 am. After announcement of the result in the press conference, the result will be made available on the official website for students by 10:00 am. Apart from the official website, students can also check their result from 9 third party result hosting website.The result will be available on the official result portal for West Bengal government: wbresults.nic.in and the WBBSE official website: wbbse.org. Apart from the official website, the result will be also available on the following 9 third party websites:Students who are waiting for their results can also pre-register on exametc.com to get the notification about result when it is announced.Students can also get their result via SMS. To get your result on SMS follow the process given below:Type: WB10 Roll Number and send this to 54242/ 5676750/ 58888/ 56263.