WBBSE Class 10th Results 2017: Know How You Can Check Online At Wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE madhyamik pariksha result will be declared at wbresults.nic.in. The Board will announce the madhyamik pariksha result for all the students who had appeared for the examination in the month of February- March 2017.

Updated: May 10, 2017 11:37 IST
WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2017: Heres How You Can Check Online

New Delhi:  West Bengal 10th Class result 2017 will be declared soon. The Board, WBBSE, will announce the madhyamik pariksha result for all the students who had appeared for the examination in the month of February- March 2017. Previous year, the WB 10th result were announced on 10 May. However as of now, no official update is available in this regard. Students, should therefore wait for the announcement to be made. Results will be declared online. The complete process for retrieving the result along with other information is given here.

How to check WB 10th class result 2017?
Go to the official websites (list of such websites is given below)
Click on the result tab
Enter the details (before that fetch your login credentials like roll number, board registration number, name and date of birth)
Submit the details
Get the result
Cross check the entries of the result page for important details like roll number and name
Check your result
Save a copy of the result
If required, take its printout

Where to check West Bengal Class 10 result?
http://wbresults.nic.in/
http://results.gov.in
Previous year, the Board had declared the results for a total of 11.4 lakh students. The West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha witnessed a good performance. While the overall pass percentage for boys was 86.34, it was 79.62 per cent for girls.
 

