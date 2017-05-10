WBBSE Class 10th Results 2017: Know How You Can Check Online At Wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal 10th Class result 2017 will be declared soon. The Board, WBBSE, will announce the madhyamik pariksha result for all the students who had appeared for the examination in the month of February- March 2017. Previous year, the WB 10th result were announced on 10 May. However as of now, no official update is available in this regard. Students, should therefore wait for the announcement to be made. Results will be declared online. The complete process for retrieving the result along with other information is given here.Go to the official websites (list of such websites is given below)Click on the result tabEnter the details (before that fetch your login credentials like roll number, board registration number, name and date of birth)Submit the detailsGet the resultCross check the entries of the result page for important details like roll number and nameCheck your resultSave a copy of the resultIf required, take its printouthttp://wbresults.nic.in/http://results.gov.inPrevious year, the Board had declared the results for a total of 11.4 lakh students. The West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha witnessed a good performance. While the overall pass percentage for boys was 86.34, it was 79.62 per cent for girls.