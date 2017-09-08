Watch Prime Minister's 'Young lndia, New lndia' Speech On September 11: UGC Asks Students, Teachers UGC in a circular asked all the heads of higher educational institutions to provide opportunity and facility to the teachers and students to view Prime Minister's address on September 11.

103 Shares EMAIL PRINT Watch Prime Minister's 'Young lndia, New lndia' Speech On September 11: UGC Asks Students, Teachers New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) in a circular asked all the vice chancellors of universities and heads of higher educational institutions to provide opportunity and facility to the teachers and students to view Prime Minister's address on September 11 on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebration and 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's address at the Chicago World Parliament of Religions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing a student leaders convention on the theme of 'Young lndia, New lndia - A Resurgent Nation: from Sankalp to Sidhhi'.



"On September 11, at 10.30 am, Prime Minister will address the Nation to remind one and all about the relevance and significance of Swami Vivekananda's teachings in the backdrop of today's social milieu," said the UGC circular.



It also said the address would be of particular importance for the youth of today to understand and absorb the content of Swami Vivekananda's messages to the World, in order to ensure their right educational, career and spiritual growth.



'ln the light of the above,' the circular requested that all vice chancellors of universities, heads of higher educational institutions to provide an opportunity and facility to the teachers and students to view Prime Minister's address by identifying for the programme a common place, audio-visual room or auditorium in the campus and installing of proper TV/ projection facility for wide viewing.



'The students and teachers may be encouraged to participate in the event,' said the circular.



The circular also asked that the programme and venue may be prominently displayed on the campus notice board.



The link for the webcast of the programme is http://webcast.gov.in/mhrd (link also available on MHRD Website http:/1mhrd.oov.in) and the common email id to which any queries may be addressed is kumar.aswani@nic.in, said the circular.



"lt is requested that the above event is propagated effectively and interested students obtain the facility to view such a significant programme that could be life changing," said the circular.



