Want To Become A Billionaire? Study Engineering Or Become A Salesperson, Says Research According to a research by a British recruitment agency, more students who study engineering at University end up as billionaires than any other branch of study.

Almost 30% of those who had a degree among the top 100 had a degree in Engineering. Of the 100 richest people on the list, 75 had a degree and 22 of these 75 had studied engineering. A Business degree and a degree in Finance and Economics come a close second and third with 16 and 11 of the 75 having a degree in these categories.



Billionaire or not, these degrees are definitely capable of giving a head start down the billionaire lane as according to



As per the same research some of the first jobs the billionaires held include sales and engineering related profiles. While 10 of the richest people held a salesperson job, stock trader came close second with 9 people in the category. The top five slots are rounded up by 5 software developers, 5 Engineers, and 4 Analysts.



What is revealing is that 53% of the richest people in the world began working in a non-family owned business. This indicates that while the road to becoming a billionaire may be tough, it is not skewed in the favor of those coming from a traditionally rich business family.



