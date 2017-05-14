Want Minority Status? Register With NITI Aayog: Government Tells Education Trusts According to the new application format for minority status certificate, if an institution is run by a trust/society, National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) has asked the applicants to indicate unique ID of trust/society as given by the NITI Aayog portal NGO Darpan.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Want Minority Status? Register With NITI Aayog: Govt Tells Edu Trusts New Delhi: From now onwards, educational trusts and societies seeking minority status will be required to register as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) with the NITI Aayog regardless of whether they are seeking government aid or not. According to the new application format for minority status certificate, if an institution is run by a trust/society, National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) has asked the applicants to indicate unique ID of trust/society as given by the NITI Aayog portal NGO Darpan. The application said that, it is not needed in the case of institutions run by individuals.



Further, the application form said that the details given in the form should match with corresponding detail as available on the NGO Darpan website.



In a notification published in the Commission website on March 1 this year, the NCMEI said the cases already being heard before the Commission will continue to be heard, the Minority Status Certificate will be awarded only after the unique ID is provided by the petitioner.



According to PTI, this registration is likely to put all the financial transactions of the trust and its office bearers under the government scanner as crucial details like PAN card and Aadhaar card of all their trustees and office-bearers will be required for the enrolment.



Minority status permits the schools and colleges to have a say in reservation quantum and limits interference from the government.



Since its inception in 2004, the commission has awarded minority status certificates to 12,954 schools and colleges in the country, reported PTI.



The NGO Darpan portal was earlier maintained by erstwhile Planning Commission, which has been replaced by the NITI Aayog with effect from January 1, 2015. The Portal, therefore, is being maintained at present under the aegis of NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog had earlier invited all Voluntary Organizations (VOs)/NGOs to sign up on the portal.



This portal enables VOs/NGOs to enrol centrally and thus facilitates creation of a repository of information about VOs/NGOs, Sector/State wise. The Portal facilitates VOs/NGOs to obtain a system generated Unique ID, as and when signed. The Unique ID is mandatory to apply for grants under various schemes of Ministries/Departments/Governments Bodies.



So far, 28013 NGOs have enrolled with NGO-Darpan portal with Uttar Pradesh (3784) placed top followed by Maharashtra (2901) and West Bengal (2657).



(With Inputs from PTI)



