VTU BE BTech Semester 1, 2 Exam Results Declared; Check Now @ Vtu.ac.in

As it had happened earlier the official website of VTU may not respond. This happens when large numbers of users try to access a certain website at the same time.
VTU Results: List of results
VTU has declared the following results today:
June/July 2017 Examination Results of I & II Sem B.E./B.Tech (CBCS) announced for all regions.
June / July 2017 Examination Results of I & II Sem B.E. / B.Tech (Non-CBCS) announced for all regions.
VTU BE 2017 June July Exam VIII Semester Results: How To Check
The VTU students who are searching for the BE and BTech June- July results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), vtu.ac.in.
Step Two: Click on the results section - under examinations tab - given on the homepage of VTU website
Step Three: Click on the results you are searching for
Step Four: Enter your details in the next page open there
Step 5: See your results.
Or
The candidates may directly go to this website: http://results.vtu.ac.in
Then click on the results you are searching for.
