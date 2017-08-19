VTU BE BTech Semester 1, 2 Exam Results Declared; Check Now @ Vtu.ac.in Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka has published the results of examinations conducted on June and July months of 2017 for BE and BTech steams in the first and second semester for both CBCS and non-CBCS.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka has published the results of examinations conducted on June and July months of 2017 for BE and BTech steams in the first and second semester for both CBCS and non-CBCS. In a latest update, VTU has published has said that the technological university has published the results of both first and second Semester Bachelor of Engineer (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) of all the streams and regions. VTU had published the BE and BTech 8th semester exam results of all branches of all regions recently. Students who have appeared for these examinations in June and July months this year in all these streams may check their results on the official website of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).As it had happened earlier the official website of VTU may not respond. This happens when large numbers of users try to access a certain website at the same time.VTU has declared the following results today:June/July 2017 Examination Results of I & II Sem B.E./B.Tech (CBCS) announced for all regions.June / July 2017 Examination Results of I & II Sem B.E. / B.Tech (Non-CBCS) announced for all regions.The VTU students who are searching for the BE and BTech June- July results may follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), vtu.ac.in.Step Two: Click on the results section - under examinations tab - given on the homepage of VTU websiteStep Three: Click on the results you are searching forStep Four: Enter your details in the next page open thereStep 5: See your results.OrThe candidates may directly go to this website: http://results.vtu.ac.inThen click on the results you are searching for.