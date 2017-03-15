VTU December 2016, January 2017 Semester 1,2 Exam Results Declared; Check Now

New Delhi: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has announced the first and second semester results of examination conducted during December 2016 - January 2017 period. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results in the official website of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). In a notification subjected 'Announcement of results of Dec. 2016/Jan 2017 Examinations - reg.' said that the only Semester I and II results of the Crash and Extricating semester are currently being announced now.
"This is to bring to the notice of all the concerned that, only the I and II Semesters results of the students admitted to the Crash/Extricating semester are currently being announced. Results marked as TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER will be announced shortly," said the statement from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).
"Results of III, IV, V and VI Semesters of the students admitted to the Crash/Extricating semester will be announced within a few days", the statement added.
VTU December, January Exam Results Declared: How To Check 1, 2 Semester Results
Follow these steps to see your results:
Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)
Click on the results section given the homepage
Enter your details in the next page open there
See your results.
The candidates can also go to the results.vtu.ac.in and check their results. The official website showing error in connection while this news item is being prepared. The candidates are advised to wait for some time to check the VTU December/January results. The heavy traffic directed towards the website might be the reason for the current problems.
