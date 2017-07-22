VTU BE June-July 2017 Exam: VIII Semester Civil, Mechanical Results Declared; Check @ Vtu.ac.in Now

Candidates who are searching for this VTU BE Civil and Mechanical June-July exam results are advised to have patience and they may check the results after some time.
"June / July 2017 Examination Results of VIII Sem B.E. (Non - CBCS) of Civil & Mechanical Branch of all regions are announced," said the update from the official results website of VTU.
VTU BE 2017 June July Exam VIII Semester Civil Mechanical Results: How To Check
The students may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)
Step Two: Click on the results section given the homepage
Step Three: Click on the results you are searching for
Step Four: Enter your details in the next page open there
Step Five: See your results.
