VTU BE June-July 2017 Exam: VIII Semester Civil, Mechanical Results Declared; Check @ Vtu.ac.in Now Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the results of examinations conducted on June and July months of 2017.

New Delhi: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka has declared the results of examinations conducted on June and July months of 2017. In a latest update, VTU has published the results of Semester 8 BE (Non - CBCS) of Civil and Mechanical Branch of all regions. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations on June and July in these branched may check their results on the official website of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). The official website of VTU is not responding right now. This happens when large number of users try to access a certain website at the same time.



Candidates who are searching for this VTU BE Civil and Mechanical June-July exam results are advised to have patience and they may check the results after some time.



"June / July 2017 Examination Results of VIII Sem B.E. (Non - CBCS) of Civil & Mechanical Branch of all regions are announced," said the update from the official results website of VTU.

VTU BE 2017 June July Exam VIII Semester Civil Mechanical Results: How To Check VTU BE 2017 June July Exam VIII Semester Civil Mechanical Results Declared

The students may follow



Step One: Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)

Step Two: Click on the results section given the homepage

Step Three: Click on the results you are searching for

Step Four: Enter your details in the next page open there

Step Five: See your results.



