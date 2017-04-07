VTU BE Crash, Extricating 1,2,3,4 Semester Results Declared; Check Now

New Delhi:  Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has announced the BE I,II,III,IV semester results of examinations along with the MTech project results. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results in the official website of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). In a notification posted in the official VTU website, it has said that "Only the results of B.E I, II, III & IV Semesters of the students admitted to the Crash/Extricating semester are currently being announced. Results marked as "TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER" will be announced shortly".

"Results of V and VI Semesters of Crash/Extricating semester will be announced within a few days", said the notification.

VTU MTech Project, BE 1,2,3,4 Crash Extricating Semesters Results: How To Check 

Follow these steps to see your VTU MTech Project, BE 1,2,3,4 Crash Extricating Semesters Results 

Step One:

Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)

Step Two:

Click on the results section given the homepage

Step Three:

Click on  "Click here for Result" in the next page

Step Four:

Enter your details in the next page open there

Step Five:

See your results.

