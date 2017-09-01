As it had happened earlier the official website of VTU may not respond. This happens when large numbers of users try to access a certain website at the same time.
VTU BE 2017 June July Exam VIII Semester Results: How To Check
VTU BE, BTech Semester 7, 8 June July Exam Results Declared @ Vtu.ac.in; Check Now
The Visvesvaraya Technological University students who are searching for the Bachelor of Engineer (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) June- July results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), vtu.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the results section - under examinations tab - given on VTU website's homepage
Step 3: Click on the results you are searching for
Step 4: Enter examination registration details in the next page
Step 5: Submit and download your results.
Or
The candidates may directly go to this website: http://results.vtu.ac.in
Then click on the results you are searching for.
Recently declared VTU Results
June / July 2017 Examination Results of VII & VIII Sem B.E. / B.Tech (Non-CBCS) of all regions.
June/July 2017 Examination Results of I&II Sem B.E./B.Tech (Non-CBCS) of all regions.
June / July 2017 Examination Results of III & IV Sem B.E. / B.Tech (Non-CBCS) announced for Belagavi & Kalaburgi regions.
June / July 2017 Examination Results of III & IV Sem B.E. / B.Tech (CBCS) & (Non-CBCS) announced for Bengaluru region.
June / July 2017 Examination Results of III & IV Sem B.E. / B.Tech (CBCS) & (Non-CBCS) announced for Mysuru region.
Updated June / July 2017 Examination Results of III & IV Sem B.E. / B.Tech (CBCS) for Belagavi & Kalaburgi regions.
Click here for more Education News