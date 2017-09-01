VTU BE, BTech Semester 7, 8 June July Exam Results Declared @ Vtu.ac.in; Check Now VTU Karnataka has announced the results of examinations conducted on June and July months of 2017 for BE and BTech steams in the seventh and eighth semester for non-CBCS candidates.

VTU BE, BTech Semester 7, 8 June July Exam Results Declared @ Vtu.ac.in New Delhi: VTU Karnataka has announced the results of examinations conducted on June and July months of 2017 for BE and BTech steams in the seventh and eighth semester for non-CBCS candidates. In a latest update, VTU has published results of both eighth and seventh Semester non-CBCS Bachelor of Engineer (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) of all the streams and regions.



As it had happened earlier the official website of VTU may not respond. This happens when large numbers of users try to access a certain website at the same time.

VTU BE 2017 June July Exam VIII Semester Results: How To Check VTU BE, BTech Semester 7, 8 June July Exam Results Declared @ Vtu.ac.in; Check Now



The Visvesvaraya Technological University students who are searching for the Bachelor of Engineer (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) June- July results may follow these steps to check their results:



Step 1: Go to the official website of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), vtu.ac.in.



Step 2: Click on the results section - under examinations tab - given on VTU website's homepage



Step 3: Click on the results you are searching for



Step 4: Enter examination registration details in the next page



Step 5: Submit and download your results.



Or



The candidates may directly go to this website: http://results.vtu.ac.in



Then click on the results you are searching for.



Recently declared VTU Results



June / July 2017 Examination Results of VII & VIII Sem B.E. / B.Tech (Non-CBCS) of all regions.



June/July 2017 Examination Results of I&II Sem B.E./B.Tech (Non-CBCS) of all regions.



June / July 2017 Examination Results of III & IV Sem B.E. / B.Tech (Non-CBCS) announced for Belagavi & Kalaburgi regions.



June / July 2017 Examination Results of III & IV Sem B.E. / B.Tech (CBCS) & (Non-CBCS) announced for Bengaluru region.



June / July 2017 Examination Results of III & IV Sem B.E. / B.Tech (CBCS) & (Non-CBCS) announced for Mysuru region.



Updated June / July 2017 Examination Results of III & IV Sem B.E. / B.Tech (CBCS) for Belagavi & Kalaburgi regions.



Click here for more



