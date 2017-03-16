VMOU RSCIT February 2017 Exam: Results Declared, Check Now

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 16, 2017 17:34 IST
New Delhi:  Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has published the RSCIT (RS-CIT) exam results. The exams were conducted on February 2017.  Answer Keys for RS-CIT Exam Dated 26 February 2017 were released on February 27. The candidates can go to the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) and check the RSCIT results.

VMOU RSCIT Exam February 2017: How To Check The Results

Follow these steps to check your VMOU RSCIT February results from RKCL VMOU website:

Step One

Go to the official website of RKCL Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Step Two

Click on the "RS-CIT Result Feb 2017" in the homepage

Step Three

Select your District first and chose an option to search your results, By Roll No or Name and Date of Birth

