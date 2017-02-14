VK Sasikala And O Paneerselvam: What's The Mystery Behind Their Educational Qualification

EMAIL PRINT Sasikala and Paneerselvam's academic qualification New Delhi: Recently VK Sasikala and O Paneerselvam have been two names that have dominated the news circle in India. These are the two names which have emerged as the star players in the political sky of Tamil Nadu after Jayalalitha's death. With the curtain being drawn on Sasikala's bid to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the propensity of O Paneerselvam becoming the next CM of Tamil Nadu has increased. Amidst all the turmoil, here we look into the academic history of both the political leaders which is a major area of interest on social networking sites and online discussion groups.



VK Sasikala Academic Qualification



VK Sasikala has been a close ally of late Jayalalith Jayaram, fondly called 'Amma', who had enjoyed a deity like status among her followers in Tamil Nadu. VK Sasikala had been with 'Amma' from the early 1980's and wielded immense influence on the late CM. According to official records, VK Sasikala does not hold any degrees and is a college dropout. Earlier Deepa Jayakumar, Jayalalitha's niece, had also pointed out that Sasikala is not qualified for the position of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.



O Paneerselvam Academic Qualification



O Paneerselvam who has hogged the limelight as much as Sasikala had often served as stand-in Chief Minister for Jayalalitha. O Paneerselvam is not a school dropout like Sasikala but does not have a degree either. Paneerselvam was a BA Economics student at Haji Karutha Ravuthar Kavuthiya Arts College, Uthamapalayam but dropped out of college. He joined the then united DMK party as a party worker at the age of 18.



K.Palanisamy who was chosen as the party chief by members of AIDMK in presence of Sasikala today, is also a college dropout just like Paneerselvam. Palanisamy was enrolled in a B.Sc. degree at Shri Vasavi College, Erode.



