VITEEE Results 2017 Declared: VIT Website Crashes, Then Returns

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 23, 2017 20:12 IST
New Delhi:  Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has today declared the results of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEE) 2017. But ever since the results are out, the website is not responding properly to the results related clicks. Earlier in the afternoon, the website responded well but now the website showing the error '500 error'. When students click the VITEEE 2017 results link on  the vit.ac.in, they are directed to 'vtop3.vit.ac.in/VITEEERESULTS/'website but in various browsers, it shows either "Session Expired 500 error" or "The connection has timed out".

Mozilla says the server at vtop3.vit.ac.in is taking too long to respond. In crome, when we have checked last, the result window has opened.

Mozilla browser suggested these things:
  • The site could be temporarily unavailable or too busy. Try again in a few moments.
  • If you are unable to load any pages, check your computer's network connection.
  • If your computer or network is protected by a firewall or proxy, make sure that Firefox is permitted to access the Web.

VITEEE 2017 Results: How To Check In This Situation

Candidates are advised to have patience now. As happening right now, result portals usually do not respond when it is encountered with heavy volume of users, so, the candidates are advised to have patience.

Once the problem is solved (or the rush has been reduced) the candidates can go the official website of VIT and check the merit list, All India rank list and score card.

VITEEE 2017: How To Check Results, Score Card, Merit List, Rank List

Candidates can follow these steps to check the results:
Go to the official website of VIT, www.vit.ac.in.
Click on the  "VITEEE - 2017 - Results" given in the bullettin board, given on the right side of the website.
Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Capta - which is given there.
Check Check Results, Score Card, Merit List, Rank List in the next page open.

