VITEEE 2017: Application Process Ends On February 28; Apply Now

New Delhi: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is all set for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2017. VITEEE is conducted for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. The application process for the exam began in November and the last date for receipt of application forms by the University is February 28, 2017. The University will conduct the computer-based entrance exam from April 5 to April 16. The result for the exam will be declared on or before April 24 after which the university will conduct counselling for qualified candidates.
Candidates who wish to study B.Tech. at VIT can apply for VITEEE through the institute's official website. The application process is open for candidates who have completed 10+2 in science stream or are appearing for the Higher Secondary Examination this year.
The institute will conduct exam for both PCME (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English) and PCBE (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English). While PCME group candidates could be admitted to all B.Tech. courses at the institute, PCBE group candidates are eligible only for B.Tech. Bio-Medical Engineering, B.Tech. Biotechnology, and B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering with specialization in Bioinformatics programs offered by VIT.
Scheme of Examination
The exam will be computer-based and objective in nature. There will be a total of 125 questions. 120 questions, 40 each, will be from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Mathematics and 5 questions will be from English. The exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer. The test paper will be in English. The questions will be from State Board and CBSE syllabus for class 12 science stream.
