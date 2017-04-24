VIT University To Provide Full Fee Waiver To Board Toppers For B.Tech. Courses

Leading education major VIT University has offered 100 per cent fee waiver for state and central board toppers for a full duration of four years in the B.Tech course under the GV School Development Programme "Under the G V School Development Programme Central and State board toppers would be given 100 per cent fee waiver for all the four years," VIT Vice President Sankar Viswnathan said here today.Besides candidates with ranks up to 50 would be given a 75 per cent tuition fee waiver, from 51 to 100 would be given a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver and from 101 to 1000 would be given a 25 per cent tuition fee waiver, he said.He also informed that a boy and girl each securing top ranks in plus two at district level from State Board schools who also appeared for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) will be given 100 per fee concession and free boarding and lodging in the hostels of VIT under STARS scheme.Results of VITEEE were also announced by the VIT Chacellor Dr G Viswanathan for admission to B.Tech programs offered by the university at its Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Amravati (AP).The Chancellor said that admissions would be only on merit, based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the VITEEE.