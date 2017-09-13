VTU Offers Backlog Students Exit Scheme Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) decided in a meeting held yesterday to modify the 'critical year' and 'year back' concepts.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Offers Backlog Students Exit Scheme New Delhi: In a major relief to the students, according to various media reports, the Belagavi based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) decided in a meeting held yesterday to modify the 'critical year' and 'year back' concepts. As per rules Introduced in 2010, students who have not passed the first and second semester exam papers were denied admission to fifth semester.



The decision was taken on Tuesday during the Executive Committee meeting chaired by vice chancellor Karisiddappa and attended by Registrar (Evaluation) Satish Annigeri and by executive committee members, reported Deccan Herald.



In the new scheme, Deccan Herald reported today that, the students would be allowed to attend all higher semesters from 5th to 8th semester but clearing the gate subjects would remain the criteria to write the higher semesters.



"In other words, for students to write the 5th semester exam, it would be mandatory to clear all the subjects of the first two semesters," Deccan Herald report said.



Recently, members of the congress's National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a dharna against the VTU demanding cancellation of critical year-back system for non-Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) students and they also asked for introduction of supplementary exams for CBCS students.



According to a The Hindu report, all crash course students were now writing more than 16 subjects plus previous backlogs in duration of just two months.



Recently, a final year student of BTech in Visvesvaraya Technological University , Pulkit Chaurasia sent a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister asking for his intervention in various issues related to the varsity.



According to Pulkit, the sixth semester exams were conducted in 16 days from June 30th-July 16th and this gave less than 2 days of gap between papers. Each semester have 6 theory paper.



Now, he added that, if any student has backlog, she/he will get even lesser gap. Few students had to take up consecutive exams for 3 to 4 days.



He also said in this letter that, the current VTU rules state that one cannot carry more than 4 subjects of one year to next year. The engineering academic system is purely based on semester wise system and has nothing to do with categorization.



So, he asked that, if a student is allowed to carry 5 subjects of 5th semester to 6th semester then why is he not allowed to carry 6th semester subjects to 7th semester?



Pulkit in his letter said that, students will lose one crucial year due to this unfair and illogical system and few students may cross the age limit of various government exams.



Bangalore Mirror reported that, the officials said they would not go with the demand of introducing supplementary examinations for the Non-CBCS and CBCS students as the Executive Council feels the quality of the system would dip.



