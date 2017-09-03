Veer Kunwar Singh University In Bihar Cancel Exam After Reports Of Mass Cheating Veer Kunwar Singh University in Bihar has cancelled its Friday's BA Part II examination held at Veer Kunwar Singh College at Ara following reports of mass cheating.

Veer Kunwar Singh University In Bihar Cancel Exam After Reports Of Mass Cheating Patna: Veer Kunwar Singh University in Bihar has cancelled its Friday's BA Part II examination held at Veer Kunwar Singh College at Ara following reports of mass cheating. A picture of hundreds of examinees sitting on the floor of the college verandah with books and notes to writetheir examination had gone viral on the social media yesterday. The college is affiliated to Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) and the state government has said that a probe will be ordered into the mass cheating.



"We received information about use of unfair means, irregularities in examination besides proxy candidates appearing at the examination held on September 1. We have cancelled all examinations of the first sitting of Veer KunwarSingh College centre. The decision was taken by the exam board," VKSU Vice-Chancellor Syed Mumtazuddin told PTI.



The university has fixed September 20 as the next date for holding the examination for the cancelled papers, he said adding that the center superintendent of the college has also been replaced.



Reacting to the incident, Bihar Education Minister Krishnandan Verma said that a probe will be ordered into the mass copying and the culprits will not be spared.



"The matter will be probed thoroughly. No one who is found to have been involved in the incident will be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said.



The exmaination system will be made full proof so as to prevent the cheating at the examination, he added.The mass copying at the Ara college has remineded the people of a similar incident at a Vaishali school in 2015.



Photographs had then shown men scaling the exam four-storeyed school building and of parents and guardians trying to reach into classrooms to pass chits with answers to the examinees.



