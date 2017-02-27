Vedic Maths To Be Introduced In Jharkhand Government Schools

EMAIL PRINT Vedic Maths To Be Introduced In Jharkhand Government Schools Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has decided to start the study of 'vedic' mathematics as a pilot project in 100 schools of Ranchi to eradicate the fear of maths among the students and help them solve equations using 'vedic' tricks. According to a report in Indo-Asian News Service, the 'vedic'maths pilot project will commence from the next academic session for which the Jharkhand Education Project has joined hands with a Delhi-based institution. The Jharkhand Education Project has asked the District Education Officers to give the details of the schools in which the maths course will be introduced in the first phase.



The names of the schools chosen for the project will be sent to the Jharkhand Education Project in March along with school details regarding number of teachers and students.



According to IANS, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard will be signed with the Delhi-based firm after the schools' details are finalized.



The institution from Delhi, with whom the Jharkhand Education Project is going to sign the deal will also train the teachers in teaching Vedic Maths. The project will be taught in classes 4 to 6 in its first phase and a review will happened after six months.



"Contrary to popular belief, vedic maths has got nothing to do with any religion. It is basically a concept based on 16 'sutras' or, in the common language, tricks or techniques by the means of which questions can be easily solved", an official from Jharkhand education department told IANS.



He also said these 'sutras' are applicable to all the chapters and take less time to solve complex question. Students 'week performance in maths in Jharkhand has also been quoted as the reason to introduce vedic maths in schools.



Background



An official of the Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) on last November told The New Indian Express that it would pitch for Vedic Mathematics along with the move to introduce Sanskrit as an optional subject in all educational institutions.



According to a PTI report, The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on last November decided to recommend to the Centre that vedic mathematics and moral education, based on the teachings of 'Bhagavad Gita', be included in the syllabus of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools.



(With Inputs from Agencies)



