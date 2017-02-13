Valentines Day 2017: After Chhattisgarh Government, Chhindwara Collector Asks Students To Observe February 14 As 'Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas'

EMAIL PRINT Chhindwara Collector Asks Students To Observe February 14 As Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas' New Delhi: In a bid to wean youngsters off "western culture" of celebrating Valentine's Day, the district administration of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh has come out with an order directing all educational and social institutions to observe February 14 as 'Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas' to show respect for their parents. "With an aim to inculcate the feeling of having respect towards parents, specially among children and youths, February 14 should be observed as 'Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas' in the district," Chhindwara Collector J K Jain said in an order issued on February 6, reported Press Trust of India.



Last week, Chhattisgarh Directorate Public Education has also asked the students through a notice to principals and heads of all schools to observe Matru Pitru Diwas on Valentine's Day, which is considered to the best day to express your love and care for your special one or even express your feelings to the one you love. In 2015 also, similar instructions were given by the Chhattisgarh government to the schools. Sources told HT that in Chhattisgarh parents will be invited to the schools of their children, who will offer prayers to them on Valentine's Day.



"I have appealed specially to the youths to observe February 14 with their parents and stay away from the western culture," the Collector JK Jain told PTI. As per the order, "All educational and social institutions in the district are directed to observe this day (as 'Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas') and it is expected to be organised in a grand manner at home, family, village, city and colony level."



Right wing groups consider Valentine's day -dedicated to the patron saint of love- as part of western culture which 'intrudes to malign Indian culture'.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



In a bid to wean youngsters off "western culture" of celebrating Valentine's Day, the district administration of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh has come out with an order directing all educational and social institutions to observe February 14 as 'Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas' to show respect for their parents. "With an aim to inculcate the feeling of having respect towards parents, specially among children and youths, February 14 should be observed as 'Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas' in the district," Chhindwara Collector J K Jain said in an order issued on February 6, reported Press Trust of India.Last week, Chhattisgarh Directorate Public Education has also asked the students through a notice to principals and heads of all schools to observe Matru Pitru Diwas on Valentine's Day, which is considered to the best day to express your love and care for your special one or even express your feelings to the one you love. In 2015 also, similar instructions were given by the Chhattisgarh government to the schools. Sources told HT that in Chhattisgarh parents will be invited to the schools of their children, who will offer prayers to them on Valentine's Day."I have appealed specially to the youths to observe February 14 with their parents and stay away from the western culture," the Collector JK Jain told PTI. As per the order, "All educational and social institutions in the district are directed to observe this day (as 'Matra-Pitra Pujya Diwas') and it is expected to be organised in a grand manner at home, family, village, city and colony level."Right wing groups consider Valentine's day -dedicated to the patron saint of love- as part of western culture which 'intrudes to malign Indian culture'.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News