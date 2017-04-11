Vacancy In Delhi Government, MCD schools: 'Take Immediate Remedial Measures', Directs High Court

New Delhi: Anguished by the teachers' vacancy of around 33,000 in MCD and government schools in the city, the Delhi High Court today directed the authorities to take "immediate remedial measures". "In a country with such a high rate of unemployment how can 33,000 vacancies be not filled up," Justice Manmohan asked the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the municipal corporations. "Keeping in view the excess vacancies, this court is of the view that the DoE, the three MCDs and the DSSSB need to take immediate remedial measures," the court said.
It asked the Director of DSSSB to convene a meeting on April 27 which would be attended by the Commissioners of the three municipal corporations, the Director of Education of Delhi government and the Controller of Exams from DSSSB.
The court said a plan of action should be formulated in the meeting on how to fill up the vacancies and directed that the minutes of the meeting be filed before on the next date of hearing i.e. May 16.
It asked the authorities to first focus on filling up the vacancies of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Assistant grade primary school teachers which, according to the Delhi government, which account for 50 per cent of the total vacancies.
It directed the three corporations and the DoE to send requisition for all vacant teaching posts to DSSSB within three weeks.
The court also asked the DoE to explain on the next date why teaching staff have been deputed for court work and the reason for the over 400 vacant posts of Principals in Delhi government schools.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), meanwhile told the court it has not received any requisition with regard to the vacant Principal posts.
The directions came on the contempt plea of an NGO, Social Jurist, which has alleged "deliberate and intentional disobedience" by the Delhi government of the high court's orders to ensure zero vacancy at the commencement of each academic year in schools here.
During the hearing, the court also questioned the manner in which guest teachers were being recruited and whether they fulfilled the eligibility criteria.
The DoE said all guest teachers who are recruited meet the minimum qualifications required for the post.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)