Vaastu Principles Beneficial In Making Urban Buildings Eco-Friendly, Says IIT Kharagpur Professor

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Prof. Joy Sen advocated the use of Vaastu Shastra in designs of bulidings and said that these principles could help in making the buildings more eco-friendly. He said that Vaastu has well defined principles for layout, measurements, ground preparation, space arrangement and spatial geometry. While talking to Press Trust of India on the sidelines of a discussion on 'Vaastu in Global Perspective' he said that terrestrial science, solar science and ecological science are all merged in one in Vaastu Shastra.
Joy Sen told PTI, "Remember how old buildings had 'Purber verandah' (verandahs with east open),'Garomer ghar' (summer rooms) and 'Siter ghar'(winter rooms). All that is gone in most modern buildings."
Talking about the architecture of Tagore household, he said that Tagore's house at Jorasanko follows the concept of shared living and meditation. He said that the concept of such old buildings were in accordance with principles of nature and ecology.
He said that if one ventured in the lanes and by-lanes in Lucknow, Varanasi and in parts of north Kolkata, they would find numerous buildings which follow the principles of Vaastu. He also pointed out that in recent times, many new age architects were considering to incorporate Vaastu features in their works. Many well-known real estate firms, he said, have begun to use Vaastu principle sin their designs. However, he felt that more awareness is needed.
He also talked about a project in the heritage city of Varanasi. The project, he informed, is based on eco-tourism, heritage tourism, on the river, the participation of communities involved and their economy for coming years.
Prof. Joy Sen was attending a workshop which was organised jointly by Chitra Gupta School of Infrastructure Design and Management, IIT Kharagpur and another organisation 'Unlimited Potential'. The aim of the workshop was to help the attendees develop a basic understanding on various principle sof designing and managing built environment using principles of Vaastu and Fengshui.
(With Inputs from PTI)
