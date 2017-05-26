Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 12 Results 2017 To Be Declared on May 30 At Uaresults.nic.in Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or UK Board will announce the results of class 10 exam on May 30. The results will be made available in the official results website of the board, uaresults.nic.in.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or UK Board will announce the results of class 12 exam on May 30. According to source close to the Uttarakhand Board, the UK board will declared the Class 12 results on May 30 at 11:00 am. Earlier an official had told NDTV that the board is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results by May last week. The official also told NDTV that the director of Uttarakhand board with the board secretary will declare the results from UK board headquarters at Ram Nagar, Nainital, Uttarakhand.The results will be made available in the official results website of the board, uaresults.nic.in.According the source, 1,50,352 class 12 students of Uttarakhand Board will get their results on Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the morning.Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare class 12 results on Tuesday, May 30.The students who have appeared for the Class 12 exam which is held in March this year may follow these steps to check their results:Step one: Visit the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.inStep two: Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.Step four: View and download your result.Apart from the official results website, alternate website like examresults.net also host UK Board class 10 and class 12 results.Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will also release the class 10 exam results 2017 on May 30 at 11:00 am.Click here for more Education News