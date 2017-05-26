Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10 Results 2017 To Be Declared On May 30 At Uaresults.nic.in Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or UK Board will declare the class 10 exam results 2017 on May 30.

Share EMAIL PRINT Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10 Results 2017: How To Check New Delhi: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or UK Board will declare the class 10 exam results 2017 on May 30. According to source close to the UK Board, the UBSE board will release the Class 10 results on May 30 at 11:00 am. Earlier an official had told NDTV that Class 10 and Class 12 results of UK Board 2017



The results will be made available in the official results website of the board, uaresults.nic.in.



According the source, 1,71,220 class 10 students of Uttarakhand Board will get their results on Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 at 11 AM in the morning.



Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10 Results 2017: How To Check



Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 results on May 30.



The candidates may follow these steps to check their UK Board Class 10 results:



Step one: Visit the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.



Apart from the official results website, alternate website like examresults.net also host UK Board class 10 and class 12 results.



Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will also declare the class 12 exam results 2017 on May 30 at 11:00 am.



