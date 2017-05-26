Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10 Results 2017 To Be Declared On May 30 At Uaresults.nic.in

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or UK Board will declare the class 10 exam results 2017 on May 30.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 26, 2017 19:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10 Results 2017 To Be Declared On May 30 At Uaresults.nic.in

Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10 Results 2017: How To Check

New Delhi:  Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) or UK Board will declare the class 10 exam results 2017 on May 30. According to source close to the UK Board, the UBSE board will release the Class 10 results on May 30 at 11:00 am. Earlier an official had told NDTV that Class 10 and Class 12 results of UK Board 2017 will be declared by May last week. The official also told NDTV that the director of Uttarakhand board with the board secretary will release the results from board headquarters at Ram Nagar, Nainital. 

The results will be made available in the official results website of the board, uaresults.nic.in.

According the source, 1,71,220 class 10 students of Uttarakhand Board will get their results on Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 at 11 AM in the morning.

Uttarakhand UBSE UK Board Class 10 Results 2017: How To Check

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 results on May 30.

The candidates may follow these steps to check their UK Board Class 10 results:

Step one: Visit the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12
Step three: Enter your examination roll number and other details and click on submit.
Step four: View and download your result. 

Apart from the official results website, alternate website like examresults.net also host UK Board class 10 and class 12 results.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will also declare the class 12 exam results 2017 on May 30 at 11:00 am.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READNitish Kumar Says No To Sonia Gandhi, But Will Lunch With PM Modi
UK Board Class 10 ResultUK Board ResultUttarkhand Board ResultUK Board Result 2017UK Board Class 12 ResultUK Board 12th Class Resultuttarakhand board of secondary education resultsUttarakhand board of secondary education

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE ResultsSachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................