Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad To Have NCERT Textbooks From Coming Academic Year

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to follow NCERT textbooks, most likely, from the coming academic year 2018-2019. "We received a communication in May from Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, with the direction to introduce NCERT books into our curriculum," Additional Secretary (Administration), UP Board, Shiv Lal. "This implies that those writing their Class X and Class XII exams in 2019 will comprise the first batch of students to be facing their tests under the new system."



However students who will study Agriculture (high school) and Business Studies (Intermediate) will not have to follow NCERT textbooks as there is a huge difference between the syllabus of both the Board for these subjects.



"The proposed changes will thereafter be vetted at a meeting of the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (secondary education council), which would be presided over by the Director, Secondary Education. Thereafter, the draft proposal will be sent to the government for approval," Lal said.



Every year millions of students appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the UP Board every year. Last year, 32.6 lakh students had appeared for their high school exams while the number for Intermediate was 29.2 lakh.



This year UPMSP had conducted the Board examinations in the month of March- April 2017. The Board has confirmed that



(With Inputs From PTI)



