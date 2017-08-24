Uttar Pradesh Government Asks Shiksha Mitras To Qualify TET: 10 Points For the past couple of days, Shiksha Mitras were staging protest in Lucknow, and they called it off yesterday. A delegation of Shiksha Mitras met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday.

1. The Supreme Court on July 25 ordered that the 1.72 lakh 'Shiksha Mitra'



2. The Uttar Pradesh government then decided to give them opportunities in Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) examination and they will also be awarded weightage of 2.5 marks for per year experience of teaching.



3. "The state government is sensitive to find a solution to the problems of the Skhiska Mitras. Solution will be arrived at the level of additional chief secretary basic education," a statement issued by the office of the additional chief secretary basic education, said.



4. The statement also said that the efforts are on to resolve the problems of the Shiksha Mitras. For resolving the problem, the statement added that, it is essential that all the representatives of the Shiksha Mitras present a joint application.



5. The government has observed that the Shiksha Mitras should go back and resume their duties and should not resort to disruption of school activities.



6. According to Press Trust of India, a delegation of SP MLAs and MLCs led by senior party leader Ahmad Hasan yesterday met the governor and apprised him about intricate problems, including that of 'Shiksha Mitras' or ad hoc primary teachers and sought his intervention.



7. The SP delegation alleged that as the matter of regularisation of 'Shiksha Mitras' was not taken up properly by the state government in the apex court, lakhs of them are now agitating as they did not have any other choice.



8. According to Uttar Pradesh government, a new advertisement for recruitment as assistant teachers in primary schools will be issued on December.



9. All eligible (Teachers Eligibility Test examination qualified) candidates will be allowed to apply for the vacancies, till then, Shiksha Mitras will be paid honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month, from August 1.



10. Shiksha mitras were appointed in 1999 by the then BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party government in 2012, started the process of regularising all shiksha mitras and in 2014, the Uttar Pradesh government amended teaching rules stating that shiksha mitras need not qualify TET. But, candidates who qualified TET approached the Allahabad high court challenging the decision. Allahabad High Court had on September 12, 2015 declared as illegal the move to regularise them.



(With Inputs from PTI)



