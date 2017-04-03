Use Gender Sensitive Language Or Lose Grades, Say UK Universities

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Use Gender Sensitive Language Or Lose Grades, Say UK Universities New Delhi: Students enrolled in a religious activism course offered by School of Social Science at one of Britain's leading universities will soon be penalized for failing to adhere to gender-sensitive language norms. Not using gender sensitive language will adversely impact their grades. The information was revealed under Freedom of Infromation (FoI) request. As per the guidelines words such as "mankind" and "layman" also come under the radar. The guidelines issued said, "Language is important and highly symbolic. I thus expect you to be aware of the powerful and symbolic nature of language and use gender-sensitive formulations. Failure will impact your mark."



According to reports in Press Trust of India, the guidelines are expected to impact use of words like "mankind", "layman" and "sportsmanship". These would be replaced by "humankind", "layperson", and "fairness" respectively.



A senior lecturer from the college told 'The Sunday Times' that language is powerful and at the university huge emphasis is placed on gender-neutral language. In case any student uses such language which is not considered gender-neutral, they will be offered feedback as to why. Marks deduction would be carried on case to case basis. University of Hull's strict stance is in line with similar moves by a number of other British universities to promote gender-neutral language.



Cardiff Metropolitan University practices a code on language and has a 'gender neutral term' checklist which provides alternatives for words or phrases such as "efficient" instead of "workmanlike" and "supervisor" instead of "foreman". Bath University also encourages use of gender neutral words like instead of "mankind", "humanity" or "humans" or "people". However, Frank Furedi, emeritus professor of sociology at Kent University called this move "linguistic policing" and a "coercive tool" to impose a conformist outlook.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



