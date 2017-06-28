UPSEE 2017: Result For First Round Of Seat Allotment Will Be Released Tomorrow At Upsee.nic.in Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the result for first round of allotment tomorrow. The allotment will be done on the basis of ranks obtained by candidates in the UPSEE 2017 exam and the choices filled by them during choice filling process.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSEE 2017: First Round Seat Allotment Result Will Be Released Tomorrow New Delhi: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the result for first round of allotment tomorrow. The allotment will be done on the basis of ranks obtained by candidates in the UPSEE 2017 exam and the choices filled by them during choice filling process. The online choice filling process concluded on June 26, 2017. More than 800 colleges will be participating in the seat allotment process to fill seats in engineering and technical courses.



Through UPSEE counselling, seats would be filled in degree level engineering and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Closing ranks for a course or college is the rank at which the admission to that course or college was closed.

Factors which affect UPSEE Cut off and Closing Ranks

Some of the factors which affect the cut off and closing rank for a college are listed below:

1. Number of overall applicants and number of applicants who choose a particular college

2. Total number of qualified candidates

3. Total number of participating colleges

4. Total number of seats available

5. Past year trends

UPSEE 2016 Closing Ranks

In order to give you an idea of what might be the outcome of first allotment result, we have gathered the data for opening and closing ranks for some of the engineering courses for which admission was done through UPSEE 2016. Computer Science Engineering- Opening Rank 23, Closing Rank 34965

Mechanical Engineering- Opening Rank 105, Closing Rank 34984

Electrical Engineering- Opening Rank 117, Closing Rank 34981

Electronics Engineering- Opening Rank 195, Closing Rank 31126

Information Technology- Opening Rank 211, Closing Rank 34966

Aeronautical Engineering - Opening Rank 238, Closing Rank 25785

Civil Engineering- Opening Rank 338, Closing Rank 34992

Manufacturing Engineering- Opening Rank 343, Closing Rank 24107

Chemical Engineering- Opening Rank 344, Closing Rank 34775

Electronics and Communication Engineering - Opening Rank 372, Closing Rank 34948 Click here for more





Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the result for first round of allotment tomorrow. The allotment will be done on the basis of ranks obtained by candidates in the UPSEE 2017 exam and the choices filled by them during choice filling process. The online choice filling process concluded on June 26, 2017. More than 800 colleges will be participating in the seat allotment process to fill seats in engineering and technical courses.Through UPSEE counselling, seats would be filled in degree level engineering and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Closing ranks for a course or college is the rank at which the admission to that course or college was closed.Some of the factors which affect the cut off and closing rank for a college are listed below:1. Number of overall applicants and number of applicants who choose a particular college2. Total number of qualified candidates3. Total number of participating colleges4. Total number of seats available5. Past year trendsIn order to give you an idea of what might be the outcome of first allotment result, we have gathered the data for opening and closing ranks for some of the engineering courses for which admission was done through UPSEE 2016.Click here for more Education News