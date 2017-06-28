UPSEE 2017: Result For First Round Of Seat Allotment Will Be Released Tomorrow At Upsee.nic.in

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the result for first round of allotment tomorrow. The allotment will be done on the basis of ranks obtained by candidates in the UPSEE 2017 exam and the choices filled by them during choice filling process.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 28, 2017 15:16 IST
New Delhi:  Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the result for first round of allotment tomorrow. The allotment will be done on the basis of ranks obtained by candidates in the UPSEE 2017 exam and the choices filled by them during choice filling process. The online choice filling process concluded on June 26, 2017. More than 800 colleges will be participating in the seat allotment process to fill seats in engineering and technical courses. 

Through UPSEE counselling, seats would be filled in degree level engineering and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Closing ranks for a course or college is the rank at which the admission to that course or college was closed. 
 

Factors which affect UPSEE Cut off and Closing Ranks


Some of the factors which affect the cut off and closing rank for a college are listed below:
1.    Number of overall applicants and number of applicants who choose a particular college
2.    Total number of qualified candidates
3.    Total number of participating colleges
4.    Total number of seats available
5.    Past year trends
 

UPSEE 2016 Closing Ranks


In order to give you an idea of what might be the outcome of first allotment result, we have gathered the data for opening and closing ranks for some of the engineering courses for which admission was done through UPSEE 2016.
  • Computer Science Engineering- Opening Rank 23, Closing Rank    34965
  • Mechanical Engineering-     Opening Rank 105, Closing Rank  34984
  • Electrical Engineering- Opening Rank 117, Closing Rank  34981
  • Electronics Engineering- Opening Rank 195, Closing Rank 31126
  • Information Technology- Opening Rank 211, Closing Rank 34966
  • Aeronautical Engineering    - Opening Rank 238, Closing Rank 25785
  • Civil Engineering- Opening Rank 338, Closing Rank 34992
  • Manufacturing Engineering- Opening Rank 343, Closing Rank 24107
  • Chemical Engineering- Opening Rank 344, Closing Rank 34775
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering    - Opening Rank 372, Closing Rank 34948
