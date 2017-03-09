UPSEE 2017: Last Date Extended To March 15 For Online Application Process

New Delhi: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date to fill application form for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017. The entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs and MBA and MCA. This is the second extension of last date. Earlier the last date for application form submission was February 28 which was extended to March 5. Candidates who had missed filling the form by March 5 can now complete the application process online till March 15.



Important Dates



Last date to complete application process online: March 15, 2017



Online form correction window: March 27-29, 2017



Admit card available for download: April 7, 2017, 11:00 am onwards till the day of exam



Entrance exam date: April 16, April 22, April 23 respectively for different courses



Result Declaration: Before May 30, 2017



How to Apply



Step one: Go to UPSEE official website: upsee.nic.in



Step two: Click on the Apply link for UG/PG candidates.



Step three: In the new window, click on Apply link and fill the application form.



Step four: Upload scanned images of your photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.



Step five: Pay application fee. The application fee could be submitted only in online mode.



Step six: Download confirmation page.



Candidates who by chance fill any wrong information in the application form will be allowed to make one time corrections from March 27 to March 29.



Application Fee



The application fee is Rs. 1200 for Male/Transgender candidates of General and OBC category and Rs. 600 for SC/ST and female candidates of all categories.



