UPSEE 2017: First Seat Allotment List To Be Released Today; What's Next Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the result for first round of allotment today. The exact time for publication of the list has not been announced by the university but it is expected that the list will be released by evening today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPSEE 2017: First Seat Allotment List To Be Released Today; What's Next New Delhi: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the result for first round of allotment today. The exact time for publication of the list has not been announced by the university but it is expected that the list will be released by evening today. The allotment will be done on the basis of ranks obtained by candidates in the UPSEE 2017 exam and the choices filled by them during choice filling process. The online choice filling process concluded on June 26, 2017.



More than 800 colleges will be participating in the seat allotment process to fill seats in degree level engineering and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

What to do once UPSEE 2017 First Allotment List is released?

The allotment list will be available on the official UPSEE website: upsee.nic.in. The first step should be to check your allotment status.



Students who have been allotted a seat in the first list will have to exercise either Freeze, Float or Withdraw option on the allotted seat. The meaning of each option is explained below:



Freeze: This option is for such candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them and don't want to be considered for an upgradation in any subsequent round of allotment. Candidates who exercise this option will have to download their allotment letter and report for admission to the designated centre.



Read Here: UPSEE 2017: Previous Year Opening And Closing Ranks



Float: This option is for candidates who want to confirm the seat allotted to them in this round but wish to be considered for upgradation in the second round of allotment.



Withdraw: This option is for candidates who are not satisfied with the seat allotted to them and wish to withdraw from all subsequent rounds of counselling and allotment. Such candidates would be considered to have withdrawn from all rounds of counselling and will not be allotted any seat in further rounds.



Students should weigh in their options before exercising any of the above options.



Click here for more



Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the result for first round of allotment today. The exact time for publication of the list has not been announced by the university but it is expected that the list will be released by evening today. The allotment will be done on the basis of ranks obtained by candidates in the UPSEE 2017 exam and the choices filled by them during choice filling process. The online choice filling process concluded on June 26, 2017.More than 800 colleges will be participating in the seat allotment process to fill seats in degree level engineering and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh.The allotment list will be available on the official UPSEE website: upsee.nic.in. The first step should be to check your allotment status.Students who have been allotted a seat in the first list will have to exercise either Freeze, Float or Withdraw option on the allotted seat. The meaning of each option is explained below:Freeze: This option is for such candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them and don't want to be considered for an upgradation in any subsequent round of allotment. Candidates who exercise this option will have to download their allotment letter and report for admission to the designated centre.Float: This option is for candidates who want to confirm the seat allotted to them in this round but wish to be considered for upgradation in the second round of allotment.Withdraw: This option is for candidates who are not satisfied with the seat allotted to them and wish to withdraw from all subsequent rounds of counselling and allotment. Such candidates would be considered to have withdrawn from all rounds of counselling and will not be allotted any seat in further rounds.Students should weigh in their options before exercising any of the above options.Click here for more Education News