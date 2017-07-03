UPSEE 2017 Counselling: Second Round Counselling Dates And Eligibility

Important Dates
Online Registration, payment of registration fee and uploading of documents: July 3 - July 5, 2017
Document verification by AKTU: July 3 - July 6, 2017
Display of seats and online choice filling through official website using application number: July 3 - July 7, 2017
Second round choice locking: July 3 - July 7, 2017
Second round allotment result: July 9, 2017
Who are eligible for UPSEE second round counselling?
There are four categories of candidates who are eligible for this round of counselling.
Group-I (Fresh candidates):
- Fresh candidates who did not register in the first round.
- Candidates who registered earlier but did not pay registration fee can pay registration fee and participate in this round.
- Candidates who registered for the first round and also paid registration fee but had not submitted any choices in the earlier round.
- Only fresh candidates are permitted to submit fresh choices in this round.
Group-II (Freeze candidates):
Candidates who exercised the freeze option in the first round of seat allotment would not be allowed to submit fresh choices or modify choices. Their earlier allotted seat would be retained; however their allotted category may be upgraded as per business rules.
Group-III (Float candidates):
Candidates who exercised the float option in the first round of seat allotment would not be allowed to submit fresh choices or modify choices. Their earlier allotted seat would be retained. However they would be considered for upgradation.
Group-IV (Candidate with no seat allotted) :
Candidates who were not allotted any seats in the first round, however they will not be able to submit fresh choices or modify choices submitted earlier.
