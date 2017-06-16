UPSEE 2017: Counselling Schedule Announced, To Begin On June 19 Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has finally released the counselling schedule for UPSEE 2017. The UPSEE 217 result was declared on May 29.

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has finally released the counselling schedule for UPSEE 2017. The UPSEE 217 result was declared on May 29 . The counselling schedule was not announced earlier in the anticipation of UP Board intermediate results. However, UP Board announced the intermediate results on June 9 and hence the counselling schedule has finally been announced. The counselling for both under graduate and post graduate courses will begin on June 19. This year the verification of documents would be conducted online.1st round Registration, payment of registration fee and uploading of documents would be carried out from June 19 to June 24. The online document verification at authorized verification centers would be conducted from June 20 to June 25.Students participating in the 1st round of counselling will be able to fill and lock choices between June 20 and June 26. The seat allotment result for first round of counselling will be published on the official website on June 29. The first round of online willingness by students would be allowed from June 29 to July 2.The detailed counselling schedule is given below:As per a notice on the UPSEE website, students are advised to keep scanned copies of their documents such as class 10th certificate, class 12th marksheet, category and sub-category certificates in order to avoid any hassle at the time of form filling. Students who have applied in the OBS category should get caste certificate issued after April 1, 2017.