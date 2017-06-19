UPSEE 2017: Counselling Begins Today, Know Registration Process Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will begin the counselling for UPSEE 2017 today from 3:00 pm onwards. The counselling will begin for all qualified candidates from all streams and programs.

UPSEE 2017 Counselling Procedure

Step one: Starting from June 19 till qualified candidates would be able to register for the seat allotment process, pay registration fee and upload documents on the official UPSEE website. Registration fee is Rs. 20000 for general candidates and Rs. 12000 for SC/ST candidates. The registration fee shall be adjusted against institute fee at the time of the admission.



Step two: From June 20 to June 25 AKTU will verify documents uploaded online.



Step three: AKTU will display seats and candidates would be allowed to fill their preferences online from June 20 to June 26. During this period candidates would also need to lock their choices online.



Step four: AKTU will publish the first round of allotment.



Step five: Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round will have the option to freeze, float or withdraw from the first round of allotment from June 29 to July 2.



The second round of counselling will begin from July 3.



