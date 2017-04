UPSEE 2017: Answer Key For Paper 1 AA, Paper 2 BA Released

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, which is the conducting authority for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 has organised first session of UPSEE 2017 today. It has also released the answer keys for the Paper 1 AA and Paper 2 BA in the official website. The next two sessions of the UPSEE 2017 will be conducted on April 22 and 23.Today, AKTU conducted the UPSEE 2017 for B.Tech. (Paper 1), B.Tech (Biotech) (Paper 1 or Paper 2), B.Tech. (Ag) (Paper 1 / Paper 3), B.Arch. (Paper 4), B.Pharm. (Paper 1 or Paper 2) in OMR based Test.To check the answer keys of these papers, candidates can follow these steps:Go to the official website of UPSEE 2017, upsee.nic.inClick on the answer keys given below the important documentsSee the answer keysUPSEE has released these documents in the official website:UPSEE 2017 Paper 1 Set AAUPSEE 2017 Paper 1 Set ABUPSEE 2017 Paper 1 Set ACUPSEE 2017 Paper 1 Set ADUPSEE 2017 Answer Key Paper 1 Set AAUPSEE 2017 Paper 2 Set BA BB BC BDUPSEE 2017 Answer Key Paper 2 Set BAUPSEE 2017 Paper 3 Set CADr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has earlier released admit cards for various sessions of UPSEE 2017. The candidtates can follow these steps to download the admit cards.Click here for more Education News