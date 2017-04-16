UPSEE 2017: Answer Key For Paper 1 AA, Paper 2 BA Released

New Delhi: Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, which is the conducting authority for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 has organised first session of UPSEE 2017 today. It has also released the answer keys for the Paper 1 AA and Paper 2 BA in the official website. The next two sessions of the UPSEE 2017 will be conducted on April 22 and 23.
Today, AKTU conducted the UPSEE 2017 for B.Tech. (Paper 1), B.Tech (Biotech) (Paper 1 or Paper 2), B.Tech. (Ag) (Paper 1 / Paper 3), B.Arch. (Paper 4), B.Pharm. (Paper 1 or Paper 2) in OMR based Test.
UPSEE 2017 Answer Key For Paper 1 AA, Paper 2 BA: How To Check
To check the answer keys of these papers, candidates can follow these steps:
Go to the official website of UPSEE 2017, upsee.nic.in
Click on the answer keys given below the important documents
See the answer keys
UPSEE has released these documents in the official website:
UPSEE 2017 Paper 1 Set AA
UPSEE 2017 Paper 1 Set AB
UPSEE 2017 Paper 1 Set AC
UPSEE 2017 Paper 1 Set AD
UPSEE 2017 Answer Key Paper 1 Set AA
UPSEE 2017 Paper 2 Set BA BB BC BD
UPSEE 2017 Answer Key Paper 2 Set BA
UPSEE 2017 Paper 3 Set CA
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has earlier released admit cards for various sessions of UPSEE 2017. The candidtates can follow these steps to download the admit cards.
