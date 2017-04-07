UPSEE 2017: AKTU To Release Admit Card Today

New Delhi: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, which is the conducting authority for UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will release the admit card for UPSEE 2017 today. According to the official notification on the UPSEE website, the link to download UPSEE 2017 admit card was supposed to be live by 11:00 am today. However, till now no such link has been activated on the website. It is anticipated that the UPSEE admit card will be released any time soon today.
The admit card will be available for download only on the official website (upsee.nic.in). Candidates would not be sent the admit card through post and courier and no such request would be entertained by the board either.
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh also known as AKTU concluded the form correction process for UPSEE 2017 on March 29. As per the official schedule, the UPSEE exam for various courses will be conducted over a three day window. The schedule for the exam is given below:
OMR-based exam for B.Tech., B.Arch., B.Pharm. : April 16, 2017
Computer-based exam for BHMCT, B.FAD, BFA, Lateral Entry to 2nd year of B.Tech., B.Pharm.: April 22, 2017
Computer-based exam for MBA, MCA, Lateral entry to 2nd year of MCA: April 23, 2017
About UPSEE
UPSEE is conducted for admission to various degree level technical, engineering, and other professional colleges situated in Uttar Pradesh. After result declaration for UPSEE, candidates have to undergo a counselling session based on the merit of the candidate in the exam.
