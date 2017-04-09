UPSEE 2017: Admit Card To Be Available From April 11

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSEE 2017: Admit Card To Be Available From April 11 New Delhi: In a latest a notification from the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination - 2017 (UPSEE) which of organised by Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, it has said that the UPSEE Admit cards will be made available from April 11. In the official admission notification of UPSEE 2017, it was mentioned that the date of



"Admit Card will be available from 11 April 2017 10:00 am onwards", said the notification from the official website of UPSEE 2017.



The admit card will be available for download only on the official website of UPSEE 2017(upsee.nic.in) . Candidates would not receive the admit card through post and courier and no such request would be entertained by the board either.



