UPSEE 2017: Admit Card For Paper 5 To Paper 11 Released; Download From Upsee.nic.in

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has released the admit card for UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) paper 5 to paper 11 today. Paper 5 to paper 11 are computer-based tests which are conducted mainly for lateral entry and post graduate courses. The admit card for paper 1 to paper 4 was released on April 13. AKTU had published a notice on the official website stating technical glitches as the reason for delay in admit cards for candidates who are due to appear for paper 5 to paper 11.



How to download UPSEE 2017 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official website for UPSEE 2017: www.upsee.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link for Admit Card download. Make sure you click on the admit card link for the paper in which you have to appear.

Step three: Enter your registration number and password correctly.

Step four: Download your admit card and take a print out of the same.



UPSEE 2017 Paper 5 to Paper 11



Paper 5: It will be an Aptitude test for General Awareness conducted for BHMCT/BFAD/BFA. It will have 75 objective questions carrying 300 marks.



Paper 6: It will be an aptitude test for diploma holders in Engineering for lateral entry. It will have 75 objective questions and the paper will carry total 300 marks.



Paper 7: It will be an aptitude test for Diploma holders in Pharmacy for lateral entry. This paper will have 75 objective questions and will carry total 300 marks.



Paper 8: It is an aptitude test for B.Sc. graduates in Engineering for lateral entry. It will have 75 objective questions and carry 300 marks.



Paper 9: It is an aptitude test for admission to MBA. The paper will have 100 objective questions carrying 400 marks.



Paper 10: It is an aptitude test conducted for admission to MCA. The paper will have 100 objective questions carrying 400 marks.



Paper 11: It is an aptitude test for admission to 2nd year of MCA. The paper will have 100 objective questions carrying 400 marks.



