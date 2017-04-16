UPSEE 2017: Admit Card For Paper 5-11 Will Be Released On April 18

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSEE 2017: Admit Card For Paper 5-11 Will Be Released On April 18 New Delhi: In a notice all the candidates who are attending the UPSEE 2017, the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow formerly known as UPTU has said that the admit cards for the Papers 5-11 will be made available to download from April 18. UPSEE 2017 exams for these papers will be conducted on April 22 and April 23.



"Admit card for Paper-5 to Paper-11 will be available from dated: 18th april 2017 onwards", said a notice to all candidates.



AKTU has conducted the first session of UPSEE 2017 today and the answer keys of Paper 1 AA and

Paper 2 BA has been made available in the official website of the exam.



UPSEE 2017 Admit Card: How To Download



Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards for Paper 5-11:



Step one: Go to official website for UPSEE 2017: www.upsee.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link for Admit Card download.

Step three: Enter your registration number and password correctly.

Step four: Download your admit card and take a print out of the same.



UPSEE 2017: Answer Key



In another development today, AKTU has released the



Click here for more



In a notice all the candidates who are attending the UPSEE 2017, the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow formerly known as UPTU has said that the admit cards for the Papers 5-11 will be made available to download from April 18. UPSEE 2017 exams for these papers will be conducted on April 22 and April 23."Admit card for Paper-5 to Paper-11 will be available from dated: 18th april 2017 onwards", said a notice to all candidates.AKTU has conducted the first session of UPSEE 2017 today and the answer keys of Paper 1 AA andPaper 2 BA has been made available in the official website of the exam.Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards for Paper 5-11:Step one: Go to official website for UPSEE 2017: www.upsee.nic.inStep two: Click on the link for Admit Card download.Step three: Enter your registration number and password correctly.Step four: Download your admit card and take a print out of the same.In another development today, AKTU has released the answer keys for the papers held today.Click here for more Education News