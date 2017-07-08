UPSC To Declare NDA And NA (I) 2017 Result Soon At Upsc.gov.in; Know How To Check Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the result for NDA & NA (I) exam conducted in April soon. UPSC conducts NDA & NA exam twice a year, i.e. in April and in September.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC To Declare NDA And NA (I) 2017 Result Soon At Upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the result for NDA & NA (I) exam conducted in April soon. UPSC conducts NDA & NA exam twice a year, i.e. in April and in September. The exam for April was conducted on April 23, 2017. Last year the result for the NDA & N (I) exam was declared by the end of June. The result this year, however, has not been declared yet and hence is expected soon.



NDA & NA entrance exam is conducted by UPSC for selection of eligible candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. Out of the 335 NDA vacancies, 208 are for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force. There are 55 seats for Naval Academy.



How to check NDA & NA (I) 2017 Result?



As and when the result is declared, you can follow the steps given below to check your result:



Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link under What's New section or you can click on the Active Exam link under Examinations tab and select NDA & NA (I) exam there.

Step three: The result will be released in a pdf format and will have the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Step four: Click on the result pdf, download it and search for your roll number.



The candidates who qualify the NDA & NA (I) exam will have to appear for SB interview for final selection. Selected candidates would be admitted to National Defence Academy for the 139th course and Naval Academy for 101st course.



Click here for more







Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the result for NDA & NA (I) exam conducted in April soon. UPSC conducts NDA & NA exam twice a year, i.e. in April and in September. The exam for April was conducted on April 23, 2017. Last year the result for the NDA & N (I) exam was declared by the end of June. The result this year, however, has not been declared yet and hence is expected soon.NDA & NA entrance exam is conducted by UPSC for selection of eligible candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. Out of the 335 NDA vacancies, 208 are for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force. There are 55 seats for Naval Academy.As and when the result is declared, you can follow the steps given below to check your result:Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.gov.inStep two: Click on the result link under What's New section or you can click on the Active Exam link under Examinations tab and select NDA & NA (I) exam there.Step three: The result will be released in a pdf format and will have the roll numbers of the selected candidates.Step four: Click on the result pdf, download it and search for your roll number.The candidates who qualify the NDA & NA (I) exam will have to appear for SB interview for final selection. Selected candidates would be admitted to National Defence Academy for the 139th course and Naval Academy for 101st course.Click here for more Education News