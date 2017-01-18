UPSC Notifies NDA And NA Examination (I) 2017: Know Vacancy And Eligibility Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2017. Interested candidates can go the official website of UPSC and apply for the examination. To join National Defence Academy (NDA) a candidate must appear in the entrance exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi, and twice a year. According to the notification, an examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 23rd April, 2017 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 139th Course, and for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2018.



Eligibility details of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2017



Educational Qualifications



(i) For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 102 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.



(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 102 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 102 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.



Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 102 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.



Age Limits, Sex and Marital Status :



Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02 nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2001 are eligible.



Vacancies in National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2017



The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be as under:



National Defence Academy: 335 (208 for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force)



Naval Academy: 55 (102 Cadet Entry Scheme)



Total: 390



Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy, said the notification.



Click here for more



