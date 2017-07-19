UPSC NDA And NA (I) 2017 Result Announced At Upsc.gov.in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for NDA & NA (I) 2017 exam on the official website.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC NDA And NA (I) 2017 Result Announced At Upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for NDA & NA (I) 2017 written exam. The exam was conducted on April 23, 2017 and was greatly anticipated by candidates who had appeared for the exam. The result is available on the UPSC website in pdf format. The result pdf contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the SSB interview round. The candidates selected would be admitted to the 139th NDA course and 101st NA course which will start from January 2, 2018.



The Commission will conduct Read: UPSC Annual Exam Calendar For 2018.



How to check NDA & NA (I) 2017 Result?



Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link under What's New section or you can click on the Active Exam link under Examinations tab and select NDA & NA (I) exam there.

Step three: The result is released in a pdf format and has the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Step four: Click on the result pdf, download it and search for your roll number.



NDA & NA entrance exam is conducted by UPSC for selection of eligible candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. Out of the 335 NDA vacancies, 208 are for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force. There are 55 seats for Naval Academy. This number, however, is subject to change as per the capacity of the training academies.



Students who have qualified the exam can log on to the following websites for their SSB Centres and Interview date: Joinindianarmy.nic.in

Joinindiannavy.gov.in

Careerairforce.nic.in



Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for NDA & NA (I) 2017 written exam. The exam was conducted on April 23, 2017 and was greatly anticipated by candidates who had appeared for the exam. The result is available on the UPSC website in pdf format. The result pdf contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the SSB interview round. The candidates selected would be admitted to the 139th NDA course and 101st NA course which will start from January 2, 2018.The Commission will conduct NDA & NA (II) exam on 10 September 2017 . UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2018 will be held on 22 April. The next exam will be on 9 September 2018.Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.gov.inStep two: Click on the result link under What's New section or you can click on the Active Exam link under Examinations tab and select NDA & NA (I) exam there.Step three: The result is released in a pdf format and has the roll numbers of the selected candidates.Step four: Click on the result pdf, download it and search for your roll number.NDA & NA entrance exam is conducted by UPSC for selection of eligible candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. Out of the 335 NDA vacancies, 208 are for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force. There are 55 seats for Naval Academy. This number, however, is subject to change as per the capacity of the training academies.Students who have qualified the exam can log on to the following websites for their SSB Centres and Interview date: