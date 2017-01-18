UPSC NDA And DA Examination I 2017 Notification Is Out, Apply Before February 10; Know How To Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2017. Interested candidates can go the official website of UPSC and apply for the examination. The online registration window is open now and February 10 is the last date. According to the notification, an Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 23rd April, 2017 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 139th Course, and for the 101 st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2018.



The notification which was released today has given all the



Important Dates of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2017



Date of Notification: 18 January

Date of Examination: 23 April

Last Date for Receipt of Applications: 10 February - 6:00pm



How To Apply for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2017



Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in.



Steps to apply for NDA/ NA examination 2017



Step - 1: Go to the official website - upsconline.nic.in

Step - 2: Click on 'Online application for various examinations of UPSC' in the homepage

Step - 3: You will see National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) Registration page in two parts

Step - 4: Register yourself in two stages

Step - 5: On successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email will be sent on your registered email-id. In case email is not received by you please check / ensure that submission of Part-II of the Application has been made by you.



Examination Centres in National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2017



The Examination will be held at the following Centres:



Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.



To join National Defence Academy (NDA) a candidate must appear in the entrance exam conducted by



