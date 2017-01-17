UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) And Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2017: Application Process Starts Tomorrow

New Delhi: According to the Union Public Service Commission 2017 annual calendar, notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2017 will be released tomorrow. Interested candidates can go the official website of UPSC and apply for the examination. To join National Defence Academy (NDA) a candidate must appear in the entrance exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi, and twice a year. The Union Public Service Commission is solely responsible for issuing guidelines for selection and the final conduct of the entrance examination.
Important Dates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2017
Publication of Notification: January 18, 2017 (Wednesday)
Last date for receipt of applications: February 10, 2017 (Friday)
Date of Commencement of Exam: April 4, 2017 (Sunday)
Eligibility Criteria (As obtained from official recruitment website of the Indian Army)
Age between: As per UPSC notification
Qualification: 12th Class of 10+2 System of Education/Equivalent for Army and with Physics and Maths for AF & Navy
Marital Status: Unmarried
Application to be Received by: As per UPSC notification
Likely SSB Date: Sep to Oct and Jan to Apr
Date Commencement of Training: Jan and Jul
Training Academy: NDA, Khadakwasla, Pune
Duration of Training in NDA
3 Yrs at NDA and 1 Yr at IMA(For Army cadets)
3 Yrs at NDA and 1 Yr at Naval Academy(For Naval cadets)
3 Yrs at NDA and 1 & 1/2 Yrs at AFA Hyderabad (For AF cadets)
A notification which is posted on the official website of NDA has asked the candidates not to contact the National Defence Academy regarding eligibility criteria, examination details or result schedules in respect of the entrance examination and service selection board interviews and their results.
The syllabi in NDA encompass science, technology, arts and military subjects. The three-year course is split into six terms. A cadet will be awarded a Bachelor's Degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, News Delhi. The regimen consists of physical conditioning which includes drill, swimming, horse riding, full gamut of games and adventure activities.
