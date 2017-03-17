UPSC Declares Result For CDS (I) Written Exam Conducted On February 5, 2017; Check Here

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSC Declares Result For CDS (I) Written Exam Conducted On February 5 New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2017 held on February 5, 2017. 8548 candidates have been selected for interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. CDS exam is conducted by UPSC for admission to 5 different training academies. Candidates selected through this exam would be inducted in the training program which will commence in April 2018. The candidature of the applicants shortlisted for interview is provisional.



The result has been published in the form of a pdf and candidates can check their roll number in the pdf document. Candidates can download the result pdf from the official website of Union Public Service Commission (upsc.gov.in)



All the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks of announcement of written result. Candidates who complete the registration process on time will then be allotted Selection Centers and dates for SSB interview.



The venue and date will be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id. In case, there has been any change of address, the qualified candidate should immediately inform the Army Headquarters/Naval Headquarters/Air Headquarters as the case may be.



UPSC also has a facilitation center near the Examination Hall Building in its campus. Candidates can contact the facilitation center for any related information between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.



The commission will publish the mark sheet of candidates who have not qualified the exam within 15 days of declaring the final result after conducting SSB interview and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.



Check the result below:









Click here for more



Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2017 held on February 5, 2017. 8548 candidates have been selected for interview by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. CDS exam is conducted by UPSC for admission to 5 different training academies. Candidates selected through this exam would be inducted in the training program which will commence in April 2018. The candidature of the applicants shortlisted for interview is provisional.The result has been published in the form of a pdf and candidates can check their roll number in the pdf document. Candidates can download the result pdf from the official website of Union Public Service Commission (upsc.gov.in)All the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks of announcement of written result. Candidates who complete the registration process on time will then be allotted Selection Centers and dates for SSB interview.The venue and date will be communicated to the candidates on their registered email id. In case, there has been any change of address, the qualified candidate should immediately inform the Army Headquarters/Naval Headquarters/Air Headquarters as the case may be.UPSC also has a facilitation center near the Examination Hall Building in its campus. Candidates can contact the facilitation center for any related information between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.The commission will publish the mark sheet of candidates who have not qualified the exam within 15 days of declaring the final result after conducting SSB interview and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.Check the result below:Click here for more Education News