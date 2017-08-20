UP NEET 2017: Round 2 Counselling Results Declared At Upneet.Gov.In; Know How To Download Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh has released the results second round of counselling for NEET based medical and dental admission in the state.

UP NEET 2017: Round 2 Counselling Results Declared At Upneet.Gov.In; Know How To Download New Delhi: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh has released the results second round of counselling for NEET based medical and dental admission in the state. The UP NEET second phase results can be accessed from the official website with entering roll number and application number. The results are available on upneet.gov.in.



DGEME, Uttar Pradesh is functioning directly under the State Government. Its important functions are to run and strengthen medical and dental colleges and other medical/paramedical diploma, degree, post graduate and super speciality programs in the State of Uttar Pradesh.



The Government of India conducts entrance examination through NEET for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and super specialty courses.

UP NEET 2017 Round 2 Counselling Results: How to Check

The UP DGME, which supervises the medical and dental admission process in Uttar Pradesh state released the round two counselling results. The candidates who are searching for the results may follow these steps to check UP NEET admission round 2 counselling results 2017:



Step 1: Go to the official website for Uttar Pradesh NEET medical and dental admissions, upneet.gov.in



Step 2: Click on "Allottment Result" under "Candidate services" tab on the homepage



Step 3: Select your course, enter roll number and application number.



Step 4: Type Captcha and submit, then download your allotment letter.



Click here for more



